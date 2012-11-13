Wolves: Tongo Doumbia makes move from Rennes permanent

Tongo Doumbia has signed for Wolves from Rennes on a permanent basis following a successful loan spell.

The 23-year-old midfielder has made 18 appearances this season since initially moving to Molineux on loan from the French side in the summer.

And Wolves have taken up the option to make his move permanent, tying him to a contract until the summer of 2016.

"We have already seen how quickly he has settled and what he can offer us," boss Stale Solbakken said.

"I am also confident that when he gets even more used to the country and to his team-mates then his game will grow even more and he will get better and better."