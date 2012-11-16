Scunthorpe's Chris Sedgwick joins Hyde on a two-month loan

Hyde have signed experienced midfielder Chris Sedgwick on loan from Scunthorpe until 15 January.

The 32-year-old joined the League One club on non-contract terms two months ago after being released by Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

Sedgwick, who also had spells at Rotherham and Preston, has played 500 Football League games in his career.

He could feature in Hyde's squad for Saturday's game against Blue Square Bet Premier leaders Newport County.