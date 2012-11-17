Crusaders 2-0 Portadown

Media playback is not supported on this device Crusaders secure a 2-0 victory over ten-man Portadown at Seaview in the Premiership

Crusaders moved up to second place in the Irish Premiership table thanks to Saturday's deserved 2-0 win over 10-man Portadown at Seaview.

Jordan Owens headed the north Belfast men into the lead in the seventh minute from about six yards out after Gary McCutcheon had delivered the cross.

Timmy Adamson made in 2-0 in the 55th minute, heading in after Crues defender Gareth McKeown had played the ball in.

Ports defender Gary Breen was sent-off on 73 minutes for two yellow cards.

Overall, it was a comfortable win for Stephen Baxter's men and they could have scored more with Portadown keeper David Miskelly denying Paul Heatley and Declan Caddell.

"I was pleased with the performance - it was clinical and professional," said Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter.

"We dominated possession and put them under pressure.

"Jordan Owens was simply class - he gets on the end of things."

Portadown remain in eighth place with just one away win in the Premiership this season.