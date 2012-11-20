Leeds United recall forward Dominic Poleon from Bury

Leeds United have recalled forward Dominic Poleon from his loan spell at Bury, just one day after extending his spell there until January.

The 19-year-old scored two goals in eight games for the League One side but has been called back because of injury and suspension problems.

Leeds boss Neil Warnock told the club website: "Ross McCormack isn't 100% fit and Luke Varney is suspended so we're a few bodies light.

"Dominic has done well at Bury."

Varney is suspended for the next three matches after his red card against Millwall on Sunday while McCormick is still regaining fitness after an ankle injury.

Poleon, who made his debut for Leeds in the Capital One Cup win over Shrewsbury at the start of the season, has netted once in six appearances for Warnock's side.