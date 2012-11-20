Burton Albion sign Leicester City striker Jacob Blyth

From the section

Burton Albion have signed Leicester City striker Jacob Blyth on loan until 12 January 2013.

The 20-year-old joined the Foxes from Southern League Premier Division side Leamington in the summer.

He could make his debut for the League Two side in Tuesday's home match against strugglers Aldershot.

Brewers boss Gary Rowett told the club website: "He's a young lad but he's played football at non-league level and scored goals all the way through."