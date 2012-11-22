West Ham's Dan Potts joins Colchester United on loan

Colchester United have signed West Ham defender Dan Potts on loan up to and including the League One game at Walsall on 22 December.

The 18-year-old Hammers academy product has made six senior appearances.

His two games this season were both starts against Crewe and Wigan in the League Cup.

The left-back made his Hammers debut in a 1-0 Championship win over Barnsley in December of last year and is a regular for their under-21 side.