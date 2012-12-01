Fleetwood 2-3 Aldershot

Fleetwood Town sacked boss Micky Mellon after Aldershot beat them to reach the third round of the FA Cup for the first time in six seasons.

The hosts went in front when top scorer Junior Brown poked the ball home from close range only for Danny Hylton to level things from the edge of the area.

Peter Vincenti's 30-yard effort put the Shots ahead before Hylton got his second from close range to make it 3-1.

David Ball grabbed a late consolation for Fleetwood but Aldershot held on.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Aldershot Town manager Dean Holdsworth told BBC Surrey:

Media playback is not supported on this device Shots were fantastic - Holdsworth

"We prepared well and came here as underdogs against a good club. We said we needed to be man for man as good, if not better, on the day and I thought we were fantastic.

"It was an incredible strike from Vincenti. Peter lost a friend yesterday in Mitchell Cole and the players were very upset; we want to dedicate it to him and his family.

"We got through and I thought the whole performance from the whole squad was fantastic and I'm really delighted."

Live text commentary