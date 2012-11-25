Rafael Benitez: I want to change the perception of the Chelsea fans

Media playback is not supported on this device Benitez booed by Chelsea fans

Rafael Benitez insists he will silence the hostility from Chelsea's fans after he received an angry welcome before and during his first game in charge.

Analysis "Neither side can say they really deserved to win this game. It felt like a 0-0 from the start, lots of effort, with some very good defending. "The new Chelsea manager made exactly the same changes as the former manager would have made."

Benitez was booed when he appeared in the technical area and was subjected to abusive chants during the goalless draw with Manchester City.

"When fans are singing for me or against me I don't care. I want to change the perception," he said.

"How will I do it? By working hard, doing my best and winning games."

Benitez is certain he will reverse the opinion of Chelsea's supporters, who also chanted their support for Roberto Di Matteo, who was dismissed by owner Roman Abramovich only six months after winning the FA Cup and Champions League.

"I said I will concentrate on the game and will not pay attention to anything but the performances," he said.

"I have been here in England for eight years and I've heard a lot of things. They will see that I am a professional and I will try to do my job to the best I can.

"I am sure we will win games and we will win games together."

Benitez brushed off banners reading "Rafa Out", by saying: "How many people do you need to write a banner? Maybe one and two to hold it up.

"If we start winning games they will come on board and they will see that I will try to do my best for them. I have confidence we will win games and some of the fans will realise it is not the way to support your team.

"They will say 'we have a professional' and I will keep working hard and doing my job properly."

But he said: "The fans are there, they support their team and we have to respect them."

Benitez spoke with Abramovich after the game. He said: "It has been a difficult time because of the last games.

"He knows my opinion and at the moment he will be thinking like me. We have to win, we want to win and like the fans we want to win together."