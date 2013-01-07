January 2013 transfer window: Top 50 players who could move

BBC Sport profiles the most likely transfer targets in the January window - at home and abroad.

Papiss Cisse joining Newcastle and Nikica Jelavic moving to Everton were arguably the best deals in the 2012 winter window, but who will prove to be the shrewdest signings this time round?

Here are our top 50 suggestions for high profile moves:

POTENTIAL PREMIER LEAGUE MOVERS

ANDREY ARSHAVIN (aged 31, forward) Arsenal

Started brightly but his form has deteriorated dramatically. Fallen down the pecking order and has been restricted to substitute appearances.

May move back to his native Russia.

FLORENT MALOUDA (32, winger) Chelsea

The Frenchman is still at Stamford Bridge, you know! Has not featured at all this season because of the form of Eden Hazard and Juan Mata.

Will probably return to France.

STEWART DOWNING (28, winger) Liverpool

Has had a largely unsuccessful time at Anfield since his big money move from Aston Villa, and has been told by Brendan Rodgers he can leave.

Has been linked with a loan move to his old club Middlesbrough.

MARIO BALOTELLI (22, striker) Manchester City

Has been criticised by manager Roberto Mancini for his inconsistent form this season and the Italian may decide to get rid of him.

AC Milan could take a chance on him.

NANI (26, winger) Manchester United

Has not produced his best form this season and reports suggest he has fallen out with manager Sir Alex Ferguson because of his contract demands.

Arsenal, Zenit and Juventus have all expressed interest.

DEMBA BA (27, striker) Newcastle United

A £7m release clause may tempt clubs, and has yet to agree a new contract with the club.

Signed for Chelsea on 4 January.

LUKE YOUNG (33, full-back) Queens Park Rangers

Left out of the 25-man squad list at the start of the season and new manager Harry Redknapp is likely to bring in some reinforcements.

A Championship side may come calling.

ASMIR BEGOVIC (25, goalkeeper) Stoke City

Reliable and commanding, the Bosnian has been one of the league's stand-out keepers this campaign with nine clean sheets to date.

Linked with Manchester United.

MICHU (26, forward) Swansea City

Signed for only £2m in the summer, the Spaniard has been a revelation so far and may be sold if Michael Laudrup receives a big enough offer.

Atletico Madrid seem keen to take him back to Spain.

MICHAEL DAWSON (29, centre-back) Tottenham Hotspur

Out of favour under manager Andre Villas-Boas and could be offloaded to raise funds to bring in new players.

QPR may be an option, having come close to signing him in the summer.

JAMES McCARTHY (22, midfielder) Wigan Athletic

Roberto Martinez's side are struggling, but the Republic of Ireland international has been superb for the Latics. Box-to-box player with a creative edge to his game.

Has turned down Liverpool twice and they may look at him again.

POTENTIAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE AND SPL MOVERS

TOM INCE (20, winger) Blackpool

The pacy England Under-21 international has continued last season's superb form and has caught the attention of a number of suitors.

A return to Liverpool seems the likely move.

JACK BUTLAND (19, goalkeeper) Birmingham City

Being number one choice for Great Britain during the Olympics raised his stock and he has had a solid season for his club thus far.

Everton could reignite their interest after a failed attempt in the summer.

CHARLIE AUSTIN (23, striker) Burnley

The former bricklayer is now a prolific goalscorer, scoring 23 for his club in all competitions so far this season.

Arsenal have been monitoring the Englishman.

WILL HUGHES (17, midfielder) Derby County

The highly rated youngster has been a virtual ever-present this season, putting in a string of impressive performances.

Fulham are at the front of the queue.

WILFRIED ZAHA (20, forward) Crystal Palace

A quick and tricky player who loves to run at defences. Was recently called up to the full England squad for the friendly against Sweden.

Agreed to join Manchester United in July on 25 January.

SAM BYRAM (19, full-back) Leeds United

Propelled into the first team despite little game time in the reserves. Technically sound, quick and a good reader of the game.

The two Merseyside clubs may fight it out for his signature.

LUKE MURPHY (23, midfielder) Crewe Alexandra

Blossomed since given the club captaincy. An excellent passer, controls the tempo of the team's play and possesses a great burst of acceleration.

Stoke head a long list of clubs wanting his signature.

VICTOR WANYAMA (21, midfielder) Celtic

Has been stalling over the offer of a contract extension. Showed strong, skilful and poised displays in this season's Champions League.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have been linked.

GARY HOOPER (24, striker) Celtic

Powerful player with a razor-sharp finish that has led to comparisons with Wayne Rooney. In talks about a contract extension.

Juventus have been linked with a possible bid along with Sunderland and Southampton.

POTENTIAL EUROPEAN MOVERS

RADAMEL FALCAO (26, striker) Atletico Madrid

Given the Colombian's phenomenal form since arriving in Madrid, it is unsurprising Chelsea and Real Madrid have been linked with a £45m bid.

Cash-strapped Atletico hope to wait until the summer to sell.

LOIC REMY (25, striker) Marseille

This versatile and quick striker has had a tough 2012 with form and fitness. Interested parties should be able to seal a deal for around £10m.

Joined QPR on 16 January.

ISCO (20, midfielder) Malaga

This outstanding playmaker has been one of the stars of the Champions League this season, and Malaga have continuing financial problems.

A host of interested clubs including Tottenham could take advantage of the club's situation.

BAFETIMBI GOMIS (27, striker) Lyon

This bustling attacker has been in splendid form for high-flying Lyon, who still need to cut their wage bill, and would be available for around £14m.

French TV station Canal Plus recently claimed Chelsea, as well as Liverpool, are interested in a deal.

FERNANDO LLORENTE (27, striker) Athletic Bilbao

The Spain target-man has been frozen out since he rejected a contract extension. Athletic have one last chance to stop him leaving for nothing.

Agreed to join Juventus in July.

MOUSSA SISSOKO (23, midfielder) Toulouse

This energetic midfielder has become very important for Didier Deschamps' France in recent months. His contract runs out in the summer.

Signed for Newcastle on 24 January.

JOAO MOUTINHO (26, midfielder) Porto

The Portugal star's form has improved further still since his deadline day move to Tottenham collapsed. £25m would be needed for him.

Spurs remain interested, as do Zenit St Petersburg.

DAVID VILLA (31, striker) Barcelona

Having made a good recovery from a broken leg, the prolific forward has become dissatisfied with his marginal role at the Camp Nou.

Arsenal and AC Milan are among those interested in a loan.

IAGO ASPAS (25, forward) Celta Vigo

Vicente del Bosque plans to call up him for Spain, with the local boy enjoying a stellar debut top-flight campaign.

His £8.2m buyout clause has alerted a host of clubs in Spain and England.

ROBINHO (28, forward) AC Milan

After Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri conceded the former Manchester City forward wants to return to Brazil, an exit seems closer than ever.

Former club Santos are poised.

RICARDO CARVALHO (34, centre-back) Real Madrid

The experienced defender recently admitted it will be "difficult" to stay at the Bernabeu past January given his limited playing time.

QPR might resurrect an interest, as he is available on a free.

WESLEY SNEIJDER (28, midfielder) Inter Milan

Inter are trying to force out their top earner after he refused a pay cut and the Dutchman has been frozen out of the first team.

Moved to Galatasaray on 22 January.

MATHIEU DEBUCHY (27, full-back) Lille

The France right-back was deeply disappointed when Lille rejected a £5m approach from Newcastle in the summer.

Signed for Newcastle on 4 January.

YOAN GOUFFRAN (26, forward) Bordeaux

With a contract that runs out in summer 2013, this rapid winger-cum-striker is having the season of his life.

Signed for Newcastle on 23 January.

RICKY VAN WOLFSWINKEL (23, striker) Sporting Lisbon

After a fruitful campaign last year, this goal poacher is enduring a miserable season in the capital as Sporting's fortunes plummet.

Fiorentina head a list of suitors ready to rescue him.

NENE (31, forward) Paris St-Germain

This prolific, talented winger has shown a lack of discipline too often for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who would like to sell.

Signed for Qatar side Al-Gharafa on 15 January.

BENAT (25, midfielder) Real Betis

The classy Spain playmaker, currently on a modest salary, is struggling to agree a contract extension.

A £16m move to Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal or Wolfsburg would give him a big raise.

RICARDO QUARESMA (29, winger) Unattached

The mercurial winger recently had his contract cancelled by Besiktas having not made a single appearance this season.

Signed for Dubai based club Al Ahli.

LEWIS HOLTBY (22, midfielder) Schalke

The German international with an English father has signalled he won't extend a contract which expires in six months.

Agreed to join Tottenham in July.

MIRALEM PJANIC (22, midfielder) Roma

This technically excellent midfielder could be on the way out after disagreements with coach Zdenek Zeman.

Tottenham and Chelsea are both reported to be interested.

POTENTIAL SOUTH AMERICAN MOVERS

RICARDO CENTURION (20, midfielder) Racing

Whippy, quick, skilful support striker whose elusive dribbling made a big impact in the recent Argentine championship.

Likely to be sold to help balance the books, and Porto and Benfica look ready to fight for him.

GINO PERUZZI (20, full-back) Velez Sarsfield

Hugely promising right-back, tall and talented, who has already won Argentina caps.

First-team opportunities are limited by the fact that the club captain plays in his position.

BERNARD (20, striker) Atletico Mineiro

A wide striker with pace, intelligence and technique, he was the revelation of this year's Brazilian championship. Already attracting offers.

Club would love to keep him for the Copa Libertadores campaign but cannot guarantee he will stay.

DEDE (24, centre-back) Vasco da Gama

Strapping Brazil centre-back, dominant in the air, quick across the ground, sound in the tackle and capable of playing out of defence.

Club's financial crisis could force a sale.

DIEGO ROLAN (19, forward) Defensor Sporting

Skilful support striker, filling out physically, who is clearly outgrowing his current club. A leading scorer in the recent Uruguayan championship.

Manchester United were keeping tabs on him.

POTENTIAL AFRICAN MOVERS

SOLOMON ASANTE (22, winger) Bekerum Chelsea

How we fared in 2012 Of the 50 players from the 2012 list, seven moved or agreed to move in January. A further 22 players from the list such as Eden Hazard and Olivier Giroud have moved since January. Click here for the top 50 January transfer targets of 2012

Ghana international still playing club football in his home country. The speedy winger impressed in the African Champions League.

Was strongly linked with a move to Stoke City earlier this season.

GODFREY OBOABONA (22, centre-back) Sunshine Stars

Made his international debut for Nigeria in 2012 and should be an important part of the Africa Cup of Nations squad in South Africa.

Been linked with several clubs after some impressive performances for his club in the Nigerian league.

SIPHIWE TSHABALALA (28, wing-back) Kaizer Chiefs

Famous for scoring the first goal of the 2010 World Cup. Previously spent time at Nottingham Forest. Was on trial at Crystal Palace last year.

Other Championship sides may be interested.

TRESOR MPUTU (27, striker) TP Mazembe

Once hailed as "the next Samuel Eto'o". He was given a 12-month global ban in 2010 for attacking a referee but has been in great form since.

Previously linked with Celtic.

STOPPILA SUNZU (23, centre-back) TP Mazembe

One of Zambia's star players at the last Africa Cup of Nations and claimed to have received interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Bolton.

German clubs have made enquiries. Work permit issues prevented a move to Reading early in his career.