Carlisle 1-3 Sheffield Utd

Sheffield United condemned Carlisle to their seventh home defeat of the season with victory at Brunton Park.

The Blades began brightly and they were ahead when Nick Blackman's cross found its way through to Ryan Flynn, who prodded home from close range.

Blackman's strike made it 2-0, before Danny Livesey's header from a Jon-Paul McGovern cross reduced the deficit.

But Neill Collins turned home Michael Doyle's goalbound shot to seal the three points for the visitors.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Sheffield United manager Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We were strong and very disciplined. I thought we got on the ball very well.

"We limited them in the first half in terms of efforts on goal.

"We were a threat down the sides. The strikers got down the channels really well and caused them lots of problems."