Swindon 1-1 Doncaster

Swindon's poor run at home was extended to one win in nine after they were held by second-placed Doncaster Rovers.

Matt Ritchie opened the scoring for the home side with his eighth of the season from inside the area.

The lead lasted just two minutes though as Robins midfielder Danny Hollands put through his own net from close range to level matters.

Swindon could have won it but Chris Martin and Andy Williams were both denied by the woodwork.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Doncaster Rovers manager Dean Saunders told BBC Radio Sheffield:

Media playback is not supported on this device Doncaster defence pleases Saunders

"We got battered at times, but we dug in and once again we've come out with a draw.

"We've got something out of the game, when we weren't anywhere near our best. My defenders were outstanding all day.

"The bar and post got us out of trouble and the goalkeeper played well. That's the most he's ever had to do this season."