Hartlepool 0-2 Stevenage

Stevenage climbed into the play-off places at the expense of Hartlepool United, who have now equalled a record run of 20 games without a win.

Marcus Haber scored the first goal, beating Scott Flinders at the second attempt, after Pools went close through Charlie Wyke and Jordan Richards.

After the break Richards was punished for handball in the penalty area and Lucas Akins dispatched the spot kick.

Pools are 12 points from safety, with Boro four points off top spot.