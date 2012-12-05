Manchester United's Robbie Brady extends Hull City loan deal
Manchester United winger Robbie Brady has extended his loan spell with Championship side Hull City until 2 January.
The 20-year-old Republic of Ireland international joined the Tigers on an initial one-month deal at the start of November and has made six appearances for Steve Bruce's side.
His final match will now be the trip to Blackpool on 1 January.
City are fifth in the table, five points off the top two spots.