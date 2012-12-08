Annan Athletic 2-3 Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Football

Queen's Park survived a late scare at Annan as they held on for a win to keep in touch with Scottish Division Three leaders Rangers.

The visitors took the lead from the penalty spot on 25 minutes, Anthony Quinn converting after Peter Watson had brought down Peter Bradley.

They doubled the advantage immediately after the restart through Anthony McParland's stunning free-kick from 20 yards.

Victory looked a mere formality after 68 minutes when Aidan Connolly poked the ball home from close range after good work by Michael Keenan.

But Andrew Donley pulled a goal back for the hosts a minute from time when he rose highest to head home Jack Steele's cross.

And Michael Daly ensured a nervy finish for the Spiders when he reduced the deficit further with a sweet strike deep into stoppage time.

Annan Athletic: Mitchell, Blake, Peter Watson, McGowan, Thorburn, Steele, Chaplain, Jardine, Love (Murray 82), Ramage (Donley 57), McGachie (Daly 72).

Subs Not Used: Summersgill, John Watson.

Booked: Love.

Goals: Donley 89, Daly 90.

Queen's Park: Parry, McGinn, Gallacher, Little, Bradley, McParland, Keenan (Craig Smith 87), Anderson, Connolly (Watt 84), Quinn, Robertson (Shankland 70).

Subs Not Used: Lochhead, Giuseppe Capuano.

Goals: Quinn 25 pen, McParland 48, Connolly 68.

Att: 453

Ref: Barry Cook