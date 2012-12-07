Portsmouth sign goalkeeper Phil Smith on short-term deal

Portsmouth have completed the signing of former Swindon Town keeper Phil Smith on a one-month contract.

Smith, 32, was released by the Robins in May and goes straight into the squad for Saturday's game against Tranmere.

"He trained with us this week and looked good considering he hasn't done much since the summer," Pompey caretaker manager Guy Whittingham told the club website.

"We've brought him in because of the vast amount of experience he offers."

Smith made 132 appearances during his six years with the Robins after arriving from Crawley in 2006.

He told this week that he had given up on finding another professional club until Pompey's offer of a trial.

Pompey had just keeper Simon Eastwood at the club after Alan Cisak returned to Oldham last week after one game on loan.