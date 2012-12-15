Chesterfield 1-1 Burton

Marc Richards' equaliser rescued a point for in-form Chesterfield at home to Burton.

The Spireites came into the game on the back of four straight wins in the league, but fell behind when Jacques Maghoma drove home inside the far post.

The hosts went in search of a leveller, and almost had it when Mark Randall's delightful free-kick struck the post.

But Richards headed home the equaliser, before Spireites striker Jack Lester saw red for violent conduct.

VIEWS FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook tells BBC Radio Sheffield:

Paul Cook frustrated Chesterfield couldn't secure win

"It's frustrating we never won. First half we were awful, we were abysmal.

"You've got to respect Burton they came here with a game plan and it work for them terrifically well (in the first half).

"It's important we realise that you must stay in games to win them, you can't play well all the time.

"We were terrific second half, we dominated and should have scored more than one."

Burton boss Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

Rowett - Very good away point

"We knew it was going to be a difficult game. As the first half wore on I felt as though we got into some really good positions, which was always the plan.

"Just perhaps could have made a bit more of them actually. I think Jacques (Maghoma) got into some fantastic positions, and Cleveland (Taylor) did also, one v one with the full-back. I just wanted him to be a bit more positive.

"As the game wore on, you know that they were going to come at you, you know that they were going to get some chances."