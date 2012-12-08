Swansea boss Michael Laudrup admits his side made it too difficult on themselves to get anything from their game against Norwich after conceding three goals in the first half.

Norwich went on to win 4-3 at the Liberty Stadium, but Laudrup is delighted with the reaction of his side to get back in the game in the second half.

Laudrup also feels that it was "harsh" for referee Howard Webb to disallow a goal from Itay Shechter that would have levelled the scores.