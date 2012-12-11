AFC Telford United boss Andy Sinton plans extra training

AFC Telford United manager Andy Sinton has considered adding an extra training session to his side's schedule in an attempt to get them winning again.

Having gone seven league games without a win, the Bucks have slipped to 17th in the Blue Square Bet Premier - within two points of the relegation zone.

"Maybe more training will help. We might have to get them in an extra day," he told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We must work harder. Maybe two nights at this level is not enough any more."

Telford, one of only four teams in the Blue Square Bet Premier understood not to operate a full-time training schedule, currently train on Tuesday and Thursday nights - mirroring most part-time clubs below their level in the non-league pyramid.

"We can't buy a win for love nor money, no matter what we do, so we've got to do something about it," Sinton added.

Having just announced their first operating loss - of £35,000 - since the club was reformed in 2004, things have taken a downturn both on an off the pitch at the Bucks Head.

But after their latest defeat, Saturday's 2-1 loss at Hyde, Sinton does at least have the option of the January transfer window to try and shake things up - by bringing in a few older heads.

"With youth goes up and down performances," said the much-travelled former Cambridge United, Brentford, QPR, Sheffield Wednesday, Spurs, Wolves and Burton Albion midfielder. "Last year in January, we went for experience all over the pitch.

"And maybe we're getting to that point now, because results speak for themselves and we're in a bit of a lull. Maybe there will be one or two casualties, but that's the way we have to go."