Leicester City: Nigel Pearson denies move for Chris Wood

Leicester City are keen to sign at least one striker in January, but boss Nigel Pearson has distanced the club from a move for Chris Wood, reports BBC Radio Leicester.

The Foxes have been heavily linked with the West Brom striker, who is currently on loan at Millwall.

But Pearson insisted he was unaware of a bid for the 21-year-old.

"Not to my knowledge, no. Speculation is not something I court. It is unsettling and disrespectful," he said.

Pearson is understood to be currently chasing two strikers, but it is not clear whether he is keeping his options open or wants to make a double signing next month.

Leicester are currently in fifth place in the Championship table following Saturday's disappointing 2-2 home draw against lowly Barnsley and Pearson is eager to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window to strengthen the club's promotion push.

Jamie Vardy joined in the summer, but has only netted four times, while Jermaine Beckford is on loan at Huddersfield.

Wood, who has also been on loan at Barnsley, Brighton, Birmingham and Bristol City, has scored eight goals in 16 games for the Lions this season and has been capped 29 times by New Zealand.