Buckle ready to fight on all fronts

Luton manager Paul Buckle tells BBC Three Counties Radio he will not allow their 5-2 defeat at Newport in the Blue Square Bet Premier affect what they are trying to achieve this season.

"We want to be promoted and we want to have good cup runs as well. At the moment, I think we're on course for all of them," he says.

The Hatters face Matlock in the FA Trophy on Saturday and also have an FA Cup third round tie against Championship club Wolves to look forward to next month, as well as fulfilling their league fixtures over the Christmas and New Year period.

Top videos

Audio

Buckle ready to fight on all fronts

Video

From cancer diagnosis to Team of the Year

Video

Messi leaves SA fan in tears

  • From the section News
Video

All 12 Man Utd goals from this year's FA Cup

Video

Kane would be my England captain - Lampard

Video

Selby: The world according to a world champion

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Winning the league was special - Kirby

Video

BBC Sport 'announces' superstar World Cup signings

Top Stories