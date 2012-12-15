Ayr United 2-3 East Fife
David White scored for both sides as East Fife recovered from two goals down to beat Ayr United.
White turned into his own net to give Ayr a third-minute lead and the hosts went further ahead when Kyle McAusland converted David Sinclair's cross on 17 minutes.
Scott McBride's second-half double levelled the match with the forward adding a penalty to his 56th-minute strike, the spot-kick awarded for a foul by Marc Twaddle on Jamie Pollock.
And White atoned for his own goal with a stunning 25-yard winner a minute from the end.
Ayr United: Brown, McAusland, John Robertson, Brownlie, Twaddle, Crawford, Sinclair, Hunter, Marenghi (McStay 63), Winters (Roberts 81), Moffat. Subs Not Used: William Muir, Ross Robertson, McGill.
Goals: White 3 og, McAusland 17.
East Fife: Antell, Durie, White, Forster, Johnstone (Sloan 51), Robert Barr, Muir,Darren Smith, Willis (Pollock 62), Jamieson (Samuel 51),McBride. Subs Not Used: Collier, Gormley.
Booked: Forster. Goals: McBride 56, 65 pen, White 89.
Att: 943
Ref: Greg Aitken