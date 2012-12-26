Sheffield Utd 3-0 Scunthorpe

Shaun Miller's early goal set table-topping Sheffield United up for a comfortable win over lowly Scunthorpe.

The Blades got off to a great start, with Miller weaving past two defenders and slotting home inside the opening minutes.

The Iron almost equalised before the break when Damien Mozika's header bounced on to the crossbar.

Dave Kitson headed in Tony McMahon's free-kick before Nick Blackman sealed it with a late penalty.

The former Blackburn striker notched his 12th goal of the season after Tom Newey had fouled Ryan Flynn in the area.

Victory for Danny Wilson's side sees them remain top of League One while Scunthorpe are three points adrift of safety.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Blades manager Danny Wilson told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"We completely dominated the game from start to finish.

We completely dominated - Wilson

"We had a little bit of a wobble after half time and I think that was because of the substitutions we had to make.

"Everyone has gone home happy and from our perspective we have got everything we wanted today."

Scunthorpe United manager Brian Laws told BBC Radio Humberside:

"This is never ever going to be an easy place to come. They're red hot and there's a reason why they're top of the division.

Second goal killed us - Laws

"I thought coming into this game we're in a good frame of mind and it showed.

"We can't dwell on it. We have to learn from it and move on quickly."