Barcelona's Andres Iniesta tells BBC Sport's Football Focus he believes "football evolution wouldn't be possible if perfection existed".

The Barcelona midfielder, a key part of the Spanish national side that has won both the 2010 World Cup and the last two European Championships and who was voted player of the tournament at Euro 2012, says the secret of his success is simply trying "to be better every year".

