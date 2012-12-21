Ferguson jokes about Ronaldo return
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson shares a joke with journalists, suggesting that winger Cristiano Ronaldo can't play against his former club in their last 16 clash in the Champions League due to a clause written in his Real Madrid contract.
Ferguson also says he is ''delighted'' that defender Jonny Evans has signed a new contract with the club.
The United boss is full of praise for their next opponents, Swansea City, who he says are "making real progress."