Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson shares a joke with journalists, suggesting that winger Cristiano Ronaldo can't play against his former club in their last 16 clash in the Champions League due to a clause written in his Real Madrid contract.

Ferguson also says he is ''delighted'' that defender Jonny Evans has signed a new contract with the club.

The United boss is full of praise for their next opponents, Swansea City, who he says are "making real progress."