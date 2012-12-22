Harry Redknapp: 'Too many QPR players earning too much'

Media playback is not supported on this device Redknapp hints at January deals

Queens Park Rangers boss Harry Redknapp has criticised the club's transfer policy before he came to the club.

Redknapp, who replaced Mark Hughes as manager in November, questioned recent signings after a 1-0 loss at Newcastle.

"There are a lot of players at this club who earn far too much money," he said. "Far too much for their ability and what they give to the club.

I don't really want to see the owners have their pants taken down like they have in the past Harry Redknapp

Redknapp, 65, says the club's wage bill is too high and certain individuals in his squad are earning more than players at his former team Tottenham.

"A lot of agents made money out of them [the club's owners]," Redknapp said.

"I fined a player last week and he was earning more than any player earned at Tottenham. You shouldn't be paying massive wages when you've got a stadium that holds 18,000 people.

"Newcastle holds 52,000 and most of their players will be nowhere near some of the wages some of the players are earning here."

Redknapp pointed to the example of Portuguese full-back Jose Bosingwa, who has been fined two weeks wages for refusing to sit on the bench for last weekend's 2-1 victory over Fulham.

The 30-year-old, who was part of the Chelsea squad which won the Champions League last season, has started just 12 Premier League matches for the Loftus Road club but his future now appears in doubt.

Hughes' QPR signings Nedum Onuoha

Djibril Cisse

Bobby Zamora

Federico Macheda (loan)

Taye Taiwo (loan)

Samba Diakite

Ryan Nelsen

Andy Johnson

Robert Green

Park Ji-Sung

Junior Hoilett

Jose Bosingwa

Julio Cesar

Esteban Granero

Sam Magri

Stephane Mbia

"He didn't want to be on the bench and didn't want to be a substitute, so he went home," said Redknapp.

"He has been fined two weeks' wages, £130,000. Not too bad for two weeks - decent isn't it?"

Asked how he might handle a player like that, Redknapp said: "We'll find out in January."

The January transfer window could see plenty of movement at Rangers, with Redknapp admitting his side need to strengthen if they are to have a realistic chance of avoiding relegation.

QPR are five points from safety, after taking just 10 points from their first 18 league games. However, their form has improved under Redknapp - with three draws and a victory coming in the new manager's first four matches.

"Let's not kid ourselves, it's a hard job we have got on here," Redknapp added. "We have got to try to improve a little bit in the transfer window to give ourselves half a chance.

"We are short of options in one or two positions. If you look at Newcastle [on Saturday], they can go and bring a couple of fresh forwards on to make the difference but we haven't got that option really.

"We have got Bobby Zamora and Andy Johnson out with long-term injuries and we are desperately short of one or two bodies.

"Hopefully we can get to the window, get another result or two before then, and let's see what we can do in January."