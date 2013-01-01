West Brom boss Steve Clarke is at a loss to explain his side's "poor" first-half display in the 2-1 defeat at home by Fulham.

Dimitar Berbatov put the visitors ahead just before half time, but Romelu Lukaku equalised for Albion early in the second half.

Alex Kacaniklic scored the second for Fulham and Clarke says his players were "way off the mark" in the first half, and "switched off at the back" to allow Martin Jol's Cottagers to create the winning goal.