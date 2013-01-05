Queen of the South 5-1 Arbroath

From the section

Ten-man Queen of the South came from behind to thrash Arbroath and move 14 points clear at the top of the Scottish Second Division.

Steven Doris edged the visitors ahead on 18 minutes, just before Queens' Mark Durnan saw red for violent conduct.

But Derek Lyle's tap-in and Nicky Clark's shot from 20 yards turned the match in the hosts' favour.

Strikes by Daniel Carmichael, Stephen McKenna and Clark added to the Doonhamers' tally.

Queen of South: Robinson, McGuffie, Durnan, Higgins, Holt, Carmichael, Mitchell, McKenna, Lyle (Burns 74), Reilly (Young 25), Clark. Subs Not Used: Atkinson, Kevin Smith, Black.

Sent Off: Durnan (20). Booked: Lyle, Higgins.

Goals: Lyle 54, Clark 58, Carmichael 65, McKenna 81, Clark 84.

Arbroath: Hill, Baxter, Malcolm, Keddie, Hamilton, Currie, Kerr, Scott Robertson, Sheerin (Holmes 62), Doris, Gribben (Sibanda 73). Subs Not Used: Bullock, Rennie, Travis.

Booked: Doris, Scott Robertson, Malcolm.

Goals: Doris 18.

Att: 1,693

Ref: Stephen Finnie