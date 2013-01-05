Stenhousemuir 2-0 Forfar Athletic

Stenhousemuir bounced back from three successive defeats to beat Forfar Athletic.

Forfar's Dale Hilson came closest to opening the scoring in the first half, the striker firing against post.

The goal-frame frustrated the visitors again in the second period as Chris Templeman's header gave the hosts another anxious moment.

Sean Dickson nodded home Greg Ross' right-wing cross to put Stenny ahead on 65 minutes and, two minutes later, Darren Smith fired into the top corner to seal victory.

Stenhousemuir: Reidford, Ross, Buist, McMillan, McKinlay, Ferguson (Craig Anderson 60), Rowson, Hodge, Dickson (Iain Thomson 90), Kean, Smith (Rodgers 84). Subs Not Used: Shaw, Duncan.

Goals: Dickson 65, Smith 67.

Forfar: Hamilton, McCulloch, Malin, Dunlop, Iain Campbell, Hilson, Sellars (King 72), Robertson, Denholm (Ross Campbell 72), Templeman (Fotheringham 72), Swankie. Subs Not Used: Scott, Bishop.

Booked: Robertson.

Att: 461

Ref: Greg Aitken