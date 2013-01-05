Rangers 1-1 Elgin City

From the section

Ten-man Elgin City stunned Ibrox by fighting back to claim a draw against Third Division leaders Rangers.

Lewis Macleod's low shot gave the hosts the lead early on with Paul Harkins dismissed for a tackle on Ian Black before half-time.

But Rangers were unable to make their numerical advantage count.

And the visitors drew level three minutes from the end as goalkeeper Neil Alexander spilled the ball over the line following Stuart Leslie's header.

Ally McCoist's side, who remain 17 points clear, were left to rue a second-half miss by Lee McCulloch, with David Templeton and Dean Shiels also going close with volleys.

And Ross Jack's men become the first visiting team to claim league points at Ibrox this season.

Rangers: Alexander, Hegarty, Perry (Faure 75), Emilson Cribari, Wallace, Hutton (Shiels 69), Black, Little, Macleod (McKay 59), Templeton, McCulloch. Subs Not Used: Currie, Sandaza.

Booked: Templeton.

Goals: Macleod 9.

Elgin: Malin, Nicolson, Crighton, Duff, Beveridge (McLean 60), Niven, Cameron, O'Donoghue (Wyness 80), Harkins, Moore, Leslie. Subs Not Used: Black, McMullan, Millar.

Sent Off: Harkins (42). Booked: Duff, Nicolson.

Goals: Alexander 87 og.

Att: 46,406

Ref: John Beaton