Blackpool 1-2 Fulham

Fulham celebrate Brede Hangeland's winner

Fulham will face Manchester United or West Ham in the FA Cup fourth round after snatching a dramatic extra-time win against managerless Blackpool.

The hosts led the third-round replay but were defeated by Brede Hangeland's header from a Damien Duff cross.

Nathan Delfouneso pounced on a mistake from Fulham keeper Mark Schwarzer to tap in the Championship side's opener.

Kieran Richardson forced extra-time with the last kick of normal time, before skipper Hangeland's late winner.

Tangerines thwarted Fulham's late winner means Blackpool have still not eliminated a top-flight club from the FA Cup since 1976.

Another late equaliser earned Fulham a 1-1 draw in the original tie at Craven Cottage, which turned out to be Michael Appleton's final game at the Blackpool helm.

The Tangerines are still searching for their third permanent manager of the season following Appleton's exit to Blackburn, with pre-match reports suggesting they had made a formal approach to MK Dons to speak to their boss Karl Robinson.

But, despite the managerial uncertainty, the Lancashire club came agonisingly close to causing a shock against their Premier League visitors on a poor pitch at Bloomfield Road.

Chances were rare in a tepid tie until Delfouneso side-footed in from close range when Schwarzer failed to properly punch clear a high ball inside his six-yard box.

Blackpool caretaker boss Steve Thompson looked to set to mastermind a famous victory as the game ticked into added time, before Richardson's 25-yard rocket left home keeper Matt Gilks rooted to his spot.

The match came to life during extra-time, with Blackpool creating a number of clear-cut opportunities. Thomas Ince twice tested Schwarzer with long-range drives, before defender Kirk Broadfoot blazed over the crossbar from a close-range rebound.

And they were punished for their profligacy when Duff swung in a cross from the right which defender Hangeland met with a firm header.

Blackpool caretaker boss Steve Thompson:

"It was not a nice way to lose, and when their equaliser is the last kick of the game it is hard to get them going again. But it was a great strike.

"Two of our centre-halves went for the same ball and the ref says as soon as they head it he'd blow the full-time whistle. That was the disappointing thing about it.

"But I thought we played some fantastic football on a very tricky surface."

Fulham manager Martin Jol:

"It is always a relief. I thought we did okay under the circumstances.

"They are a good team with a few talented players. We should have won at home because we had so many crosses and opportunities in the final third but we couldn't score.

"We had to come away from home to a difficult place. The pitch was probably 10 times worse than we could have imagined, but we were prepared for that.

"We still tried to play. That is the only thing we can do, but then again you have to score a goal and the problem comes when you don't."