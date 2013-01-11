Woking sign goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins from Harrow Borough

From the section

Blue Square Bet Premier side Woking have completed the signing of Harrow Borough goalkeeper Elvijs Putnins.

The 21-year-old Latvian international has made 21 appearances for Harrow this season after joining from Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

Putnins made the switch from Latvian side FK Auda to QPR in 2008 but never made a first team appearance for the Premier League outfit.

During his spell at Loftus Road he spent time on loan at Boreham Wood.