West Ham manager Sam Allardyce says he is baffled as to why West Ham did not make Sunderland "work harder" for their 3-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

A 25-yard screamer from Seb Larsson gave Sunderland the lead at half time and goals from Adam Johnson and James McLean sealed an impressive win for the home side.

Allardyce says he is concerned with his sides lack of goals away from home, the Hammers have only managed five this season which is the lowest in the Premier League.