Truro City appoint former boss Steve Massey to new role

Truro City have appointed former manager Steve Massey as head of football development.

Chairman Peter Masters said Massey's first task would be to provide support for current boss Lee Hodges.

"Steve brings with him the additional football knowledge and experience the club needs at this decisive time," Masters continued.

Massey will work with the first, second, youth and ladies teams and also try to attract new players to the club.

Truro are currently 16 points adrift at the foot of the Blue Square Bet South table, having been deducted 10 points for entering administration last September.

Despite that, the board refuses to accept that relegation is inevitable.

"It is still mathematically possible to stay up and anything can happen, even more so when you consider the financial status of one or two other clubs in this League at this particular time," Masters added.