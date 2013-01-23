Seven uncapped in Wales U21 squad to face Iceland

Wales Under-21 manager Geraint Williams has included seven uncapped players in his squad for the friendly against Iceland on 6 February.

Goalkeepers Connor Roberts and Danny Ward along with Scott Tancock, Lloyd Isgrove, Tom Lawrence, Wes Burns and Chris Dawson are the uncapped players.

Crystal Palace's Jonathan Williams is also included for the game in Llanelli.

Williams has previously been called up to the senior side but has yet to win a full cap.

The friendly at Stebonheath Park is a warm-up for the Uefa Under-21 championships, the finals of which will be held in the Czech Republic in 2015.

The draw takes place next week in Switzerland with Wales placed in the second strength category of sides and qualifying matches could start as early as March this year.

Wales Under-21 squad to face Iceland at Stebonheath Park, Llanelli on 6 February: Connor Roberts (Cheltenham Town), Danny Ward (Liverpool), Danny Alfei (Swansea City - On loan at Wrexham), Kieron Freeman (Derby County), Jonathan Meades (AFC Bournemouth - On loan at AFC Wimbledon), Scott Tancock (Swansea City ), Joe Walsh (Crawley Town), Billy Bodin (Torquay United), Elliott Hewitt (Ipswich Town), Emyr Huws (Manchester City), Lloyd Isgrove (Southampton), Tom Lawrence (Manchester United), Lee Lucas (Swansea City), Jonathan Williams (Crystal Palace), Wes Burns (Bristol City), Jake Cassidy (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Chris Dawson (Leeds United), Robert Ogleby (Wrexham)

Standby: Oliver Davies (Swansea City ), Lee Evans (Newport County ), Jordan Holt (St Mirren), Aaron Oakley (Swindon Town), Elliott Chamberlain (Exeter City), Michael Doughty (QPR), Gwion Edwards (Swansea City), Josh Pritchard (Fulham), Louis Thompson (Swindon Town), Theo Wharton (Cardiff City ), Tom Bradshaw (Shrewsbury Town)