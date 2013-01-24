Hazard and ball boy to blame - Savage

Robbie Savage says Eden Hazard and the ball boy he kicked were both to blame for the incident which marred the League Cup semi-final second leg clash between Swansea and Chelsea.

Hazard was sent off for kicking the ball boy as he tried to retrieve the ball from the teenager who had fallen on top of it during Wednesday's 0-0 draw at Swansea.

Savage labels Bradford getting to the League Cup final as one of the "greatest achievements ever" by a football club and gives his thoughts on Aston Villa, Brendan Rodgers and Wesley Sneijder.

