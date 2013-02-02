AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Burton

Bottom-of-the-table AFC Wimbledon drew with high-flying Burton to extend their unbeaten league run to five games.

Gary Alexander, signed on loan from Crawley on deadline day, put the hosts in front when he turned home Pim Balkestein's lofted free-kick.

But the visitors' new signing, Michael Symes, levelled matters with a strike from the left side.

And despite Albion defender Zander Diamond seeing red for violent conduct, neither side could find a winner.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

AFC Wimbledon manager Neal Ardley told BBC London 94.9:

Media playback is not supported on this device We should stick to script - Ardley

"It should have been more. Did we do enough? Probably not, but they battled well and limited us to few chances."

"I've told some players that they have to stop playing their own game and start playing the game as a team and stick to the script."

"We can't afford to keep dropping points. It becomes a problem when people stop doing their jobs, but there is a bit of momentum there - but it's still not good enough."

Burton manager Gary Rowett told BBC Radio Derby:

Media playback is not supported on this device Rowett unsure about Diamond red

"I would have to see it again but I would be very surprised if Zander's headbutted Balkestein. I felt as though he went down slightly theatrically.

"If the referee has seen any sort of contact, obviously he's reacted to that - the way he went down.

"I was disappointed because there was a lot of tussling in the box and peoples arms around people.

"I think Zander was just trying to release himself a little bit, but I'd have to see it again."