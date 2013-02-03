Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights - Hibernian 1-0 Aberdeen

Gary Deegan's stunning strike and Ben Williams' late penalty save carried Hibernian past Aberdeen and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Neither goalkeeper was troubled in a first half lacking in fluency.

But Deegan's long-range effort broke the deadlock four minutes into the second half.

The Dons piled on the pressure in the last 15 minutes and were awarded a spot-kick but Scott Vernon's effort was kept out by Williams.

Last season's beaten finalists Hibs progress to meet Kilmarnock at Rugby Park in early March.

With strikers heavily restricted in terms of first-half openings, full-backs from both sides ventured forward but with little effect.

Interview - Hibernian boss Pat Fenlon

Alan Maybury's shot for Hibs swerved well wide of goal before Aberdeen's Clark Robertson volleyed high above the hosts' crossbar.

However, the second period got off to a much more enterprising start with Leigh Griffiths having the first shot on target.

The Hibs striker's swirling free-kick from wide on the right brought out the best in Jamie Langfield, who clawed the ball away from underneath the junction of post and bar.

From the following set piece, Robertson accidentally diverted the ball towards his own goal but Jonny Hayes spared the defender's blushes by hacking clear.

But Hibs remained forceful and Deegan's wonderful shot from 25 yards left Langfield helpless as it found the net via the underside of the bar.

Aberdeen almost found themselves two down when Griffiths cut in from the right to test Langfield, with Ryan McGivern's rebound effort rising over.

The visitors' future in the competition was looking more and more precarious and an acrobatic volley from Griffiths required Langfield to be alert.

Interview - Aberdeen manager Craig Brown

However, Craig Brown's side began to turn the tide and Russell Anderson's terrific strike required an equally impressive save from Williams.

The keeper came to Hibs' rescue again moments later as substitute Vernon's header was clawed away.

Pressure continued to come on Williams' goal and the stopper used his feet to block Peter Pawlett's drive before he claimed Niall McGinn's close-range header in the aftermath.

Hibs skipper James McPake was then penalised for barging over Hayes, giving Vernon the chance to level.

But, as with McGinn's spot-kick in the league meeting between the two sides last week, Williams would not be beaten from 12 yards, with the keeper touching onto the post before gathering.

Deep into injury time, McGinn turned superbly to shoot from the edge of the box only for Williams to produce another fine block and secure Hibs' passage into the last eight in the competition.