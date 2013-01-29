Goalkeeper Jonny Maddison joins Crawley on loan from Sunderland

League One Crawley Town have signed Sunderland goalkeeper Jonny Maddison on loan until the end of the season.

Manager Richie Barker said the 18-year-old had been brought in to provide cover for first-choice Paul Jones.

Barker told the club's official website: "Jonny has been training for a few days with us and you can see that he has all the attributes to develop into a good goalkeeper."

Maddison is Crawley's seventh signing of a busy January transfer window.