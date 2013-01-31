Plymouth sign Crystal Palace winger Jason Banton on loan

Plymouth Argyle have signed Crystal Palace winger Jason Banton on loan until 2 March.

The 20-year-old joined Palace last October and made his debut as a substitute in the club's

Banton had spells at Arsenal, Tottenham and Blackburn as a schoolboy before agreeing his first professional deal with Liverpool.

But he was loaned out to Burton Albion and later spent time in US soccer.

He is the fourth player brought in on loan by following the arrivals of and

Meanwhile, the club have parted company with full-back Robbie Williams and striker Rhys Griffiths, with both players leaving by mutual consent.

Williams, 29, played 46 times for Argyle after but has played just 16 games this season having been out of action in October and November due to a stomach injury.

He was an unused substitute in both of Sheridan's squads since he took charge.

Griffiths, 32, was after

Despite being a regular goalscorer in Welsh football, did not fare as well in England.

He scored just three goals in 17 appearances for Argyle, the last of which came on 13 October.