David Gill to step down as Manchester United chief executive

David Gill will step down as Manchester United chief executive on 30 June, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Gill, 55, joined United in February 1997 as finance director before becoming chief executive in 2003. He will remain a director of the club.

David Gill factfile Gill trained as a chartered accountant

Before joining Manchester United, he worked at Proudfoot Consulting Plc and First Choice Holidays Plc

He joined the Manchester United board in February 1997 (pictured) initially as the club's Finance Director

He became chief executive in September 2003

In October 2012, Gill became the new vice-chairman of the Football Association

He has been nominated as the FA's candidate in the upcoming UEFA Executive Committee elections in May 2013

He also serves as an Executive Board member of the European Clubs' Association and UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council and Club Competitions Committee

Executive vice chairman Ed Woodward will assume Gill's responsibilities.

United manager Sir Alex Ferguson said: "Him stepping down is a big loss to me but the fact that he is staying on the board encourages me."

He added: "If I could have found a way of persuading him to stay I would love to have done that. But he has made his decision and I respect him for it."

Gill, a chartered accountant by profession, was named vice chairman of the Football Association in October last year and has been nominated as its candidate in the upcoming Uefa Executive Committee elections in May 2013.

"It has been the greatest privilege to serve Manchester United," said Gill.

"I have worked alongside the finest manager in the history of the game and been part of what I consider to be the best club in the best sport in the world.

"It has been a very hard decision because I love this club and, as the fans' banner says, it is 'more than a religion'.

"I've experienced some incredible highs, such as the Treble in 1999 and the Premier League and Champions League double in 2008, and lows, like losing the title with the last kick of the season last year. But that is what makes this club and this sport so compelling."

Gill's 10 years as chief executive has coincided with record revenues at the club, as well as the takeover of the club by the Glazer family.

United reported a 74% rise in profits for the second half of 2012.

Total revenues were up, with income from sponsors particularly strong, though broadcast revenues were down.

United structure from 1 July Co-chairmen: Joel and Avram Glazer

Joel and Avram Glazer Executive vice chairman: Ed Woodward

Ed Woodward Chief operating officer: Michael Bolingbroke

Michael Bolingbroke Group managing director: Richard Arnold

The Old Trafford club still has debts of £366.6m and staff costs rose by more than 10% to £84.5m, mainly because of new player signings and player wage increases.

Gill says his decision to step down and Woodward taking over his responsibilities, will help to "refresh" the club.

Former banker Woodward, 40, joined United in 2005, initially focusing on developing the growth strategy of the club before assuming responsibility for the commercial and media operations in 2007. He was elected to the board of directors the following year.

"I'm delighted Ed has accepted the role," he added. "I have worked with him for more than seven years.

"I am looking forward to continuing my involvement on the club board and I hope to be able to make a contribution to the game on a wider national and European level."

Manchester United are currently top of the Premier League and in the last 16 of the Champions League, drawing 1-1 with Real Madrid in the first leg of their tie.