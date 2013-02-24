Pat Fenlon points to positives for Hibs after Tannadice draw

Manager Pat Fenlon was measured in his response to the award of

James McPake's header and Leigh Griffiths's strike turned around John Rankin's bizarre opener for United and Hibs looked destined for three points.

But Gary Mackay-Steven was a fraction outside the box when he was fouled and Johnny Russell scored from the spot.

"Over a season you hope these things balance themselves out," said Fenlon.

"I've seen the penalty incident on the laptop and it was outside the box. These things happen.

"We are disappointed we didn't hang on for three points but I've got to look at the positives today.

"I thought we were different class. Same as last week, we played really well.

"Dundee United put us under a lot of pressure when [Jon] Daly went up front in the second half but I thought we dealt with most things well."

Hibs fell behind when goalkeeper Ben Williams took too long to deal with a pass-back and rifled his clearance off the back of the on-rushing Rankin and into the net.

Fenlon continued: "The goal knocked us back a little but but then we started to get confidence and knock the ball about.

"I can't be critical of the players. To a man, I thought they were excellent.

"I felt we dealt with their front three really well.

"If you compare that performance to the first day of the season when we were here, I'd think you'd see a marked improvement in the team. I'm delighted with the players.

"I just said to them that we've played and away to Dundee United, two teams that were in decent form, and picked up four points.

"The real key is to make sure we pick up three on Wednesday [at home to Kilmarnock]."

Until Russell expertly despatched United's 86th-minute penalty, the Hibs fans were basking in Griffiths's marvellous run from his own half and superb strike in 51 minutes, though the striker limped off soon after.

"The goal was a tremendous strike," Fenlon told BBC Scotland.

"He's a quality player. He's got a little bit of dead leg. I think he'll be OK for Wednesday."