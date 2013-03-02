Clyde 2-0 Peterhead

Third Division bottom club Clyde moved to within a point of East Stirlingshire and Annan Athletic with victory against Peterhead.

After a goalless first half, Kevin Watt headed home Pat Scullion's cross to give the hosts the lead on 65 minutes.

And promotion-chasing Peterhead's afternoon went from bad to worse when Ryan Strachan fouled Kieran McGachie in the penalty area and was promptly sent off.

John Sweeney confidently converted the resulting spot-kick six minutes from the end.

Clyde: Barclay, Scullion, Lyden, Gray, McDonald, Nicoll (Fitzpatrick 85), Sweeney, Hay, McColm, Watt (Fitzharris 69), McCluskey (McGachie 78). Subs Not Used: Rajovic, John Kane.

Goals: Watt 65, Sweeney 84 pen.

Peterhead: Graeme Smith, McGlinchey, Ross Smith, Strachan, Noble, Cox, Redman (Sharp 70), Cowie (McCann 78), Gilfillan (Rodgers 70), McAllister, McLaughlin. Subs Not Used: Jarvie, Tully.

Sent Off: Strachan (82). Booked: Cox.

Att: 558

Ref: Des Roache