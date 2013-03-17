Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Richard Osman
Will Lawro or Richard Osman end up pointless after this week's predictions?

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League and FA Cup games will be Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who will be making his predictions on Friday afternoon.

Osman is a Fulham fan and a season ticket holder at Craven Cottage. He will no doubt be hoping he does not end up with a score to match the aim of contestants that appear on his TV programme.

PredictionsScoreLawroRichard Osman
SATURDAY
Everton v Man City2-01-11-1
Aston Villa v QPR3-21-11-1
Southampton v Liverpool3-11-21-3
Stoke v West Brom0-02-11-2
Swansea v Arsenal0-21-21-3
Man Utd v Reading1-03-03-1
SUNDAY
Sunderland v Norwich1-12-11-1
Tottenham v Fulham0-12-02-0
Chelsea v West Ham2-02-02-0
Wigan v Newcastle2-12-12-2

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In last week's Premier League and FA Cup games, Lawro got six of the 10 results right, including one perfect score, and his score of eight saw him beat Matt Lawrence, Millwall's captain in the 2004 FA Cup final, who got three correct results with no perfect scores.

Only the six Premier League games count towards Lawro's average and Lawrence's score, which will be updated when the remaining games from the weekend's programme are played. As things stand, Lawro has six points, Lawrence has two.

In the FA Cup, Lawro claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Lawrence. These scores will not count towards their league average or total.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

FA Cup total scores after sixth round
Guests34
Lawro27
Premier League total scores after week 28
Lawro200
Guests166

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Everton 2-0 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa 3-2 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Southampton 3-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Stoke 0-0 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Swansea 0-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Man Utd 1-0 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

SUNDAY

Sunderland 1-1 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tottenham 0-1 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wigan 2-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan

Lawro v Guests
P28W15D4L9
SCOREGUEST LEADERBOARD
11Kevin Sinfield
10Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan
8Wretch 32, Mo Farah, Piers Morgan
7.14 (average)Lawro
7James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic
6Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson
5Lawson, Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford
4Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini
Michael Vaughan, Justin Young
3Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton
2Dani King, Paul Reid
1Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

BBC Sport expert Mark Lawrenson
ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE
POSTEAMPWDLPTSDIFF+/-
1.Man Utd282350740
2.Arsenal28196363+3
3.Man City28188262-1
4.Everton28177458+3
5.Chelsea27168356-1
6.QPR29155950+14
7. Liverpool 291211647-1
8.Tottenham29129845-5
9.Newcastle29129845+4
10.Sunderland29911938+5
11.Stoke299911360
12. West Brom29941631-4
13.Wigan28851529+5
14.Fulham28741725-4
15West Ham28671525-3
16.Norwich29651823-2
17.Southampton29712122-1
18.Swansea29491621-9
19.Aston Villa29481720-2
20. Reading28381717-1

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.

