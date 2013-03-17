Mark Lawrenson's Premier League predictions

BBC Sport football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest each week this season.

Will Lawro or Richard Osman end up pointless after this week's predictions?

His opponent for the latest round of Premier League and FA Cup games will be Pointless co-host Richard Osman, who will be making his predictions on Friday afternoon.

Osman is a Fulham fan and a season ticket holder at Craven Cottage. He will no doubt be hoping he does not end up with a score to match the aim of contestants that appear on his TV programme.

Predictions Score Lawro Richard Osman SATURDAY Everton v Man City 2-0 1-1 1-1 Aston Villa v QPR 3-2 1-1 1-1 Southampton v Liverpool 3-1 1-2 1-3 Stoke v West Brom 0-0 2-1 1-2 Swansea v Arsenal 0-2 1-2 1-3 Man Utd v Reading 1-0 3-0 3-1 SUNDAY Sunderland v Norwich 1-1 2-1 1-1 Tottenham v Fulham 0-1 2-0 2-0 Chelsea v West Ham 2-0 2-0 2-0 Wigan v Newcastle 2-1 2-1 2-2

A correct result is worth ONE point, while a correct score earns THREE points.

In last week's Premier League and FA Cup games, Lawro got six of the 10 results right, including one perfect score, and his score of eight saw him beat Matt Lawrence, Millwall's captain in the 2004 FA Cup final, who got three correct results with no perfect scores.

Only the six Premier League games count towards Lawro's average and Lawrence's score, which will be updated when the remaining games from the weekend's programme are played. As things stand, Lawro has six points, Lawrence has two.

In the FA Cup, Lawro claimed a narrow 2-1 victory over Lawrence. These scores will not count towards their league average or total.

This season, we will also be keeping a record of the total scores for Lawro and his guests (below), and showing a table of how the Premier League would look if all Lawro's predictions had come off (also at the bottom of the page).

FA Cup total scores after sixth round Guests 34 Lawro 27

Premier League total scores after week 28 Lawro 200 Guests 166

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

SATURDAY

Everton 2-0 Man City

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Aston Villa 3-2 QPR

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Southampton 3-1 Liverpool

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Stoke 0-0 West Brom

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Swansea 0-2 Arsenal

Lawro's prediction: 1-2

Man Utd 1-0 Reading

Lawro's prediction: 3-0

SUNDAY

Sunderland 1-1 Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Tottenham 0-1 Fulham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Wigan 2-1 Newcastle

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Lawro v Guests P28 W15 D4 L9

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 11 Kevin Sinfield 10 Luke Campbell, Devlin, Hulk Hogan 8 Wretch 32, Mo Farah, Piers Morgan 7.14 (average) Lawro 7 James Arthur, Dave Brailsford, Example, Goran Ivanisevic 6 Joe Calzaghe, Guy Mowbray, Andy Murray, Peter Reid, Steve Wilson 5 Lawson, Lethal Bizzle, Magnus, Natalie Lowe, Joanna Rowsell, Greg Rutherford 4 Darren Farley, Marco Gabbiadini Michael Vaughan, Justin Young 3 Russell Brand, Jonny Brownlee, Lawrence Dallaglio, Stephanie Houghton 2 Dani King, Paul Reid 1 Carl Froch

Lawro's best score: 14 points (week eight).

Lawro's worst score: four points (weeks three, 19, 23 and 24).

ARROWS DENOTE DIFFERENCE TO REAL TABLE POS TEAM P W D L PTS DIFF +/- 1. Man Utd 28 23 5 0 74 0 2. Arsenal 28 19 6 3 63 +3 3. Man City 28 18 8 2 62 -1 4. Everton 28 17 7 4 58 +3 5. Chelsea 27 16 8 3 56 -1 6. QPR 29 15 5 9 50 +14 7. Liverpool 29 12 11 6 47 -1 8. Tottenham 29 12 9 8 45 -5 9. Newcastle 29 12 9 8 45 +4 10. Sunderland 29 9 11 9 38 +5 11. Stoke 29 9 9 11 36 0 12. West Brom 29 9 4 16 31 -4 13. Wigan 28 8 5 15 29 +5 14. Fulham 28 7 4 17 25 -4 15 West Ham 28 6 7 15 25 -3 16. Norwich 29 6 5 18 23 -2 17. Southampton 29 7 1 21 22 -1 18. Swansea 29 4 9 16 21 -9 19. Aston Villa 29 4 8 17 20 -2 20. Reading 28 3 8 17 17 -1

Lawro did not make a prediction before the rearranged Chelsea-Reading game on 22 August.

Make your own predictions to see how the Premier League will look after this weekend.