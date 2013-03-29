Crawley Town 1-1 Stevenage

Stevenage battled for more than an hour with 10 men as they held on to a draw at play-off chasing Crawley.

Miguel Comminges collected two bookings in the first 26 minutes to make it an uphill battle for the visitors.

But they took the lead when caretaker player-manager Mark Roberts headed them ahead from Luke Freeman's free-kick.

Crawley levelled as Matt Sparrow fired into the bottom corner and could have won it but for couple of great saves from Stevenage goalkeeper Steve Arnold.

VIEW FROM THE DRESSING ROOM

Crawley Town manager Richie Barker told BBC Sussex:

"We'll take the positives out of it, which is that we should have won the game, could have won the game, and deserved to win the game.

"But it's another point and some of the results have gone for us.

"The decision-making today was really poor, which is unusual for me to stand here and say that, but look we've had an off day and come away with a point ,and it's the first off day we've had in a long time.

"It keeps the run going, one defeat in 10, and like I said, we're a point better off than where we were before and some of the teams below us aren't."

Stevenage caretaker player-manager Mark Roberts told BBC Three Counties Radio:

"I thought the performance was phenomenal. The attitude, the way the lads reacted to the adversity we faced was probably something I haven't seen all season, to that level anyway.

"I think the referee didn't really have a choice [with Comminges' red card]. They were two yellow cards and if it happened to someone on the other team, you'd expect them to see red.

"To get that goal gave us a huge lift and we had something to hold on to, but even when they equalised the lads carried on. We didn't sit back and take the pressure, we carvedout arguably the best chances in the game.

"Maybe too often this season we haven't shown that pride in the shirt or pride in the badge, but the last two games I think the lads have been magnificent.

"The chairman said he'd make an announcement [about the manager position] over the weekend. Whether that's regarding a new man coming through the door to take charge of Monday's game, I don't know."