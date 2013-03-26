Gloucester City players to defer part of their wages

Gloucester City's playing and backroom staff will forgo part of their wages until the end of the current season.

The Blue Square Bet North side recently issued an appeal for £25,000 so they could "stay in a solvent position".

The club have revealed their total debts are just £7,500 but the reduction in wages - around £4,000 - will help their cash flow issues.

"It's testimony to the fact we've got a fantastic club," chairman Nigel Hughes told BBC Gloucestershire.

"The manager [Dave Mehew] doesn't have a lot to go on in the first place.

"The fact that they can turn around and and save £4,000 in the next five weeks shows what big hearts they've got.

"There's a number of people who have been working tirelessly to keep the club afloat."

Hughes was speaking after an open meeting held by the Tigers, at which the club revealed they have reached an agreement with Cheltenham Town to extend their ground share at Whaddon Road for next season.

Gloucester have been without a home for six years after their Meadow Park ground was destroyed by flood water and their nomadic status has played a major part in their financial difficulties.

Gloucester have been without a home for six years after their Meadow Park ground was destroyed by flood water

Having previously shared with Forest Green Rovers and Cirencester, they have been based in Cheltenham since 2010.

But the move has seen attendances fall and their recent home game with Droylsden attracted just 142 supporters, meaning the Tigers were left with £21 profit.

The non-league side pay £40,000 a year to play at the League Two club's ground, but were recently threatened with eviction after failing to meet payments.

This issue has now been resolved and Hughes has welcomed the new deal with the Robins.

"It's excellent news. It gives us the assurance that we have somewhere to play next season," he said.

"[Chairman] Paul Baker and Cheltenham have been fantastic and very patient to make sure we get this signed. We hope we can repay their faith. Hopefully we can put it all to bed and move on now."

Plans for a new stadium at the Meadow Park site were submitted to Gloucester City Council in 2011, but have yet to be approved.

At the meeting on Monday, it was revealed the plans has been "scaled back" in a bid to reduce the complexity of the project, and the club hope new proposals will be submitted in April.