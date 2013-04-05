Hereford United appoint Peter Beadle as new youth boss

Hereford United have installed much-travelled striker Peter Beadle as their new director of youth football.

The appointment of the 40-year-old Londoner comes as part of a reshuffle at the Blue Square Bet Premier club, who have had financial problems.

"The aim is to bridge that gap and find one or two local gems that will get more people coming to watch," he said.

"The directors have backed the youth policy for the next two seasons so fair play to them for that."

Former manager John Layton left his job as youth development boss last month.

Beadle, who scored 83 goals in 355 league games, has managed Newport County and Clevedon Town since hanging up his boots in 2003.

He spent three years at Newport, from 2005 to 2008, before being appointed Clevedon boss in 2010.

Beadle then worked under Dan Ashworth, the FA's new director of elite development, at West Bromwich Albion.

He moves to the Bulls from Cheltenham Town, where he has been working at their centre of excellence.

After starting his career at Gillingham in 1990, Beadle spent two seasons without making a breakthrough at Tottenham, before going on to make his name chiefly with the two Bristol clubs.

He also played for Watford, Port Vale, Notts County, Brentford and Barnet, as well as enjoying loan spells at Bournemouth and Southend United.