Tuesday's Scottish Gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scottish Premier League reconstruction plans are in ruins after St Mirren announced they will vote against the 12-12-18 proposal. (Various)

Rangers chief executive Charles Green has asked Ally McCoist to consider sacking Ian Durrant and Kenny McDowall from the Ibrox club's coaching set-up as part of Green's restructuring plans. (Daily Record)

Partick Thistle defender Aaron Muirhead fears he could be suspended for the rest of the season after head-butting Queen of the South's Chris Higgins in Sunday's Challenge Cup final. (Sun)

Manchester Utd, Manchester City and Liverpool sent senior scouts to watch Dundee Utd youngsters John Souttar and Ryan Gauld against Aberdeen on Saturday. (Various)

Former Kilmarnock boss Bobby Williamson has been sacked as Uganda's national team manager. (Various)

Hibs manager Pat Fenlon has branded his side's bottom-six SPL finish as a failure. (Scotsman)

Keeping forward Niall McGinn at Aberdeen is one of new manager Derek McInnes's top priorities. (Various)

Scotland winger Shaun Maloney felt he owed Wigan his late equaliser against QPR after a sub-standard personal performance in the game. (Scotsman)

Queen of the South chairman Billy Hewiston says manager Allan Johnston is close to signing a new contract. (Various)