Sheffield Wed 1-1 Ipswich

Leroy Lita's equaliser against Ipswich nudged Sheffield Wednesday a step closer to safety with two games left.

The Owls are now four points clear of the bottom three after Lita's fifth goal in 15 appearances earned a draw.

Jay Tabb gave the visitors a deserved half-time lead when the midfielder found the bottom corner after being put through by Carlos Edwards.

But Lita levelled when Lewis Buxton's long ball allowed the striker to race through and find the top corner.

The draw means Wednesday have now avoided defeat in six of their last seven games, boosting their chances of maintaining their Championship status for a second successive season.

Ipswich had failed to score in five of their last nine Championship matches against Sheffield Wednesday but Jay Tabb's opener was his club's 50th goal against Wednesday.

Ipswich, who look set for a 12th successive season in the second tier, started the brighter with Tommy Smith, making his 100th appearance for the club, forcing Danny Pugh to clear his goal-bound header.

It was not long before the visitors took the lead thanks to Tabb's strike from six yards.

Ipswich could have doubled their advantage but Luke Hyam's 20-yard volley was superbly saved by Chris Kirkland.

Giles Coke volleyed wide before the break for Wednesday, but Ipswich continued to threaten after.

Guirane N'Daw and Daryl Murphy both went close before Lita, on loan from Swansea, struck just before the hour.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones:

"We didn't really get going in the first half. The second half we were probably the better team.

"It was a hard-earned point and, probably overall, a fair result because we've cleared one off the line and we've had one that's a hairline whether it is or it isn't."

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy:

"There isn't a bad away point.

"We played well enough to be in front by more in the first half but then Dave will argue that they've had the better of the second.

"It was probably honours even in terms of playing and result and we shouldn't have even bothered; I'd have taken a point before we started.

"Instead of kicking lumps out of each other, we could've just settled it."