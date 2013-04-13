Irish Premiership: Ballinamallard Utd 0-0 Glentoran

Media playback is not supported on this device Ballinamallard United and Glentoran play out a 0-0 stalemate at Ferney Park

Ballinamallard United and Glentoran could not produce a goal in this low-key Premiership clash at Ferney Park.

The home side had the better of the possession and chances but couldn't break down the Irish Cup finalists.

Ryan Campbell went close in the first half with Elliott Morris denying Steve Feeney while Andy Waterworth went close for the Glens with an angled shot.

Ballinamallard bossed the possession in the second half but they could not fashion a goal.

Jason McCartney was through on the goal but Morris spread himself to save while Mark Stafford then headed against the woodwork after a Danny Keohane cross.

The Glens did have a couple of second-half opportunities as David Howland fired wide after a Waterworth cutback and Richard Gibson also nodding wide late on.