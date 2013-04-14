Paolo Di Canio in Sunderland's 3-0 derby win at Newcastle 14 Apr 2013 From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/22145282 Read more about sharing. Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio shares a joke with Newcastle counterpart Alan Pardew ahead of the Tyne-Wear derby Paolo Di Canio shouts instructions to his Sunderland players as action swings from one end to the other in a lively first half. No goals yet though It's in! Stephane Sessegnon's low shot is out of the reach of Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul and nestles in the back of the net. Paolo Di Canio cannot contain his emotions Paolo Di Canio immediately sets about encouraging his players to build on their one-goal advantage as he looks to mastermind a first Sunderland win at Newcastle in 13 years Sunderland boss Paolo Di Canio looks to the sky as Newcastle manager Alan Pardew encourages his players to get back into the game Paolo Di Canio is on his knees as out of nothing Adam Johnson rifles in Sunderland's second, just as Newcastle were starting to press. The Italian's slide on the pitch means he spends the remainder of the game with mud stains on his trousers Not content with his side's lead, Paolo Di Canio roars his Sunderland players on to get another goal and deny Newcastle a chance to get back into it It is all too much for Paolo Di Canio as Sunderland score a third through David Vaughan's stunning finish. With just eight minutes left, the Italian's first win as Sunderland boss is in little doubt No sliding on his knees this time as Paolo Di Canio is mobbed by Sunderland players celebrating the Black Cats's third goal at St James's Park Paolo Di Canio struggles to breathe as Sunderland players pounce on their manager as they close in on a vital victory at Newcastle in their battle to avoid relegation Paolo Di Canio indicates the number of goals scored by Sunderland at Newcastle towards the celebrating Black Cats fans. A more subdued celebration following his rather exuberant efforts after each of the three goals Paolo Di Canio shares a word with Adam Johnson, who scored Sunderland's second goal, at the end of the game. Johnson's goal was his fifth of the season Paolo Di Canio thumps his chest as he makes his way off the pitch. His first win as Sunderland manager takes his side on to 34 points and a step closer to retaining their place in the Premier League